Luxury development in North Druid Hills to bring 300-plus apartments

Construction recently began on a mixed-use project that will bring more than 300 luxury apartments to a fast-developing area of North Druid Hills.
The Allen Morris Company and Juneau Construction Company are developing Bryn House, which will include more than half a million square feet of apartments, retail space and parking. It’s located on a six-acre site off North Druid Hills Road.
The companies are banking on the new medical campuses for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and Emory University to bring tenants to the area looking for upscale housing options. Both healthcare campuses are nearby, located just within the southern city limits of Brookhaven.
“The North Druid Hills corridor is poised to become a world-class medical and bioresearch hub,” Spencer Morris, chief investment officer of The Allen Morris Company, said in a news release. “As a result, we believe there’s a distinct need for high-quality rental housing in the neighborhood that isn’t currently being met.”
Bryn House will include 337 apartments, roughly 2,000 square feet of ground-level retail space and a 175,000-square-foot-parking deck. A coffee shop and a wine bar will be among the first retail tenants. Residents will also have luxury amenities such as an elevated resort amenity deck, a pool, multiple cabanas, grilling stations, a dog park, coffee lounge, clubroom and a fitness center.
Credit: The Allen Morris Company
The Allen Morris Company is overseeing the development’s construction, while the Juneau Construction Company is the project’s general contractor. The two companies, which both have Atlanta offices, recently worked together to complete the Star Metals District in West Midtown, another large mixed-use development.
“Not only will this be another outstanding project for our companies, this will be a game-changing, mixed-use project for North Druid Hills, DeKalb County and Atlanta,” Rob Williams, project manager for Juneau Construction Company, said in a news release.
The Allen Morris Company closed a $64 million construction loan with Truist and PNC to finance the project. The developers estimate construction will be finished by spring 2023.
