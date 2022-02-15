Luxury development in North Druid Hills to bring 300-plus apartments

The Allen Morris Company and Juneau Construction Company are developing Bryn House, which will include more than half a million square feet of apartments, retail space and parking. It’s located on a six-acre site off North Druid Hills Road.

The companies are banking on the new medical campuses for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and Emory University to bring tenants to the area looking for upscale housing options. Both healthcare campuses are nearby, located just within the southern city limits of Brookhaven.