'Leave No Trace’ campaign kicks off at Arabia Mountain

Stepping in solution pits can damage the fragile ecosystem and hurt the plants that depend on that thin layer of soil to survive. Staying on the gray will help prevent endangering the natural habitat.

Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has made outdoor spaces all the more popular and important for physical and mental wellbeing. As a result, Davidson-Arabia Mountain Nature Preserve has become very crowded on most weekends. In order to reduce crowds and manage parking, rangers are asking people to visit during the weekdays if possible (when there is much less traffic).

For those who do visit on the weekends, please consider parking at alternative parking lots. The two most popular parking areas are located at 4158 Klondike Road (the AWARE lot) and at 3787 Klondike Road (the Nature Center lot); these both fill up very quickly on busy weekends. Instead, visitors can park at 3366 Klondike Road (the Vaughters' Farm lot) or the Polebridge Trailhead (6262 Browns Mill Road).

Information: www.dekalbcountyga.gov/parks/leave-no-trace-campaign.