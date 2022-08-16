ajc logo
L’Arche Open Mic Night is Aug. 27

To enter L'Arche Atlanta's Open Mic Night on Aug. 27, register by Aug. 22 as a possible talent entry. (Courtesy of L'Arche Atlanta)

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
10 minutes ago

An Open Mic Night by L’Arche Atlanta will be held free from 6:30-8 p.m. Aug. 27 at Legacy Park, 500 S. Columbia Drive, Decatur.

Aug. 22 is the deadline to sign up to present your talent for up to three minutes by emailing Becca@LArcheAtlanta.org to get on the evening’s setlist.

To watch the evening’s show - also free, bring your lawn chair and dinner.

In case of rain, the show will be moved inside Legacy Park’s Cochran Hall.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3QcFWbO.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
