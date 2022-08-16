L’Arche Open Mic Night is Aug. 27

An Open Mic Night by L’Arche Atlanta will be held free from 6:30-8 p.m. Aug. 27 at Legacy Park, 500 S. Columbia Drive, Decatur.
Aug. 22 is the deadline to sign up to present your talent for up to three minutes by emailing Becca@LArcheAtlanta.org to get on the evening’s setlist.
To watch the evening’s show - also free, bring your lawn chair and dinner.
In case of rain, the show will be moved inside Legacy Park’s Cochran Hall.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3QcFWbO.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest