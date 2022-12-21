ajc logo
X

Kemp to declare state of emergency ahead of dangerously cold weather

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
6 minutes ago
Flurries and flash freezing are possible

Remember that scene in “Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer” where he’s wandering alone through a righteously windy storm?

The Atlanta area and much of north Georgia will be a bit like that this weekend (minus the snow, probably). Overnight Thursday and perhaps all the way until Monday, wind chill temperatures are likely to approach zero or head into the negatives.

“We cannot overemphasize how dangerous this cold is going to be,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

With that in mind, Gov. Brian Kemp is preparing to declare a state of emergency. State agencies are getting prepared, with crews ready to to pre-treat thousands miles of state routes and highways, utility services on high alert and chainsaw crews on standby.

You best start taking things seriously, too.

“It’s kind of an all hands approach,” Georgia Emergency Management Agency director Chris Stallings said in a Wednesday press conference.

Officials said north Georgia could see the lowest temperatures in nearly a decade and for a much longer duration than normal. There’s a possibility of flurries on Friday as temperatures plummet into the teens, and flash freezing on roadways is possible.

But the primary concerns throughout the holiday weekend are wind and sheer cold.

Georgia DOT commissioner Russell McMurry said crews will be brining some 21,000 miles of state routes and highways across the northern half of the state, starting as soon as Thursday. Georgians are urged to stay home through the weekend if at all possible.

The state of emergency that was expected to go into effect as soon as Thursday afternoon, meanwhile, is aimed at loosening restrictions on propane carriers, among other things.

Kemp said the gas is essential for heating many residential homes as well as for industries like poultry production.

Warming stations typically operated by local governments in the metro Atlanta area during cold weather will be available, officials said. And the state will also have facilities available throughout the state.

Visit gastateparks.org/alerts for locations.

Otherwise, officials urged residents to have enough supplies — including medications — to last three days, should the need arise. Residents should also leave faucets dripping and open cabinets to try and keep pipes warm.

People, pets and, yes, probably even reindeer should stay inside as much as possible.

“Check on your neighbors, check on your family, and we’ll get through all this together,” Stallings said.

About the Author

Follow Tyler Estep on twitter

Tyler Estep is a reporter covering DeKalb County, its government and its people. A Gwinnett County native and University of Georgia graduate, he has been with the AJC since 2015. He previously covered his home county and served stints on the paper's hyperlocal and breaking news teams.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Contributed

Ga. Supreme Court slams AG’s office over broken execution agreement5h ago

Credit: AJC photo/Miguel Martinez

2022 National Signing Day: Georgia Tech
1h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Travis Schlenk steps down as Hawks head of basketball ops, Landry Fields promoted
2h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta-Journal-Constitution

The Jolt: Embattled Georgia GOP chair likely to face stiff challenge
6h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta-Journal-Constitution

The Jolt: Embattled Georgia GOP chair likely to face stiff challenge
6h ago

Credit: Facebook

Report: Fired Georgia firefighter regretted extremist ties
54m ago
The Latest

Credit: Steve Schaefer

DeKalb board makes abortion investigations ‘lowest possible priority’
3h ago
A frigid Christmas weekend is on tap. But what about the white stuff?
Ex-Stonecrest mayor’s prison report date delayed
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top