Kemp to declare state of emergency ahead of dangerously cold weather

“It’s kind of an all hands approach,” Georgia Emergency Management Agency director Chris Stallings said in a Wednesday press conference.

🚨 A Wind Chill Watch has been issued from Thurs Night through Sat with wind chills expected to range from negative teens to the single digits (-10 °F to 10 °F) across N and central GA. 🥶 Make sure to practice the cold weather safety tips outlined in the graphic below! 👇 #gawx pic.twitter.com/Nce8eEyCKf — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) December 21, 2022

Officials said north Georgia could see the lowest temperatures in nearly a decade and for a much longer duration than normal. There’s a possibility of flurries on Friday as temperatures plummet into the teens, and flash freezing on roadways is possible.

But the primary concerns throughout the holiday weekend are wind and sheer cold.

Georgia DOT commissioner Russell McMurry said crews will be brining some 21,000 miles of state routes and highways across the northern half of the state, starting as soon as Thursday. Georgians are urged to stay home through the weekend if at all possible.

The state of emergency that was expected to go into effect as soon as Thursday afternoon, meanwhile, is aimed at loosening restrictions on propane carriers, among other things.

Kemp said the gas is essential for heating many residential homes as well as for industries like poultry production.

Warming stations typically operated by local governments in the metro Atlanta area during cold weather will be available, officials said. And the state will also have facilities available throughout the state.

Visit gastateparks.org/alerts for locations.

Otherwise, officials urged residents to have enough supplies — including medications — to last three days, should the need arise. Residents should also leave faucets dripping and open cabinets to try and keep pipes warm.

People, pets and, yes, probably even reindeer should stay inside as much as possible.

“Check on your neighbors, check on your family, and we’ll get through all this together,” Stallings said.