Holiday shopping in Decatur is Nov. 25

On Small Business Saturday, the event will feature local, handmade artwork, including painting, ceramics, wood, leather and jewelry.

“An Artist Collective is an example of the vibrant Atlanta area art scene,” said Judy Parady, Decatur jewelry artist, teacher and event committee member.

“We are excited to gather artists with distinct styles and media in this beautiful venue to create an exceptional shopping experience on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 25. It’s a great way to support local artists and shop for the holidays in one of Decatur’s beautiful historic neighborhoods,” Parady added.

Find more information by emailing Judy Parady at judy@JudyParady.com or visiting CommunityCenterOfSouthDecatur.org or JudyParadyStudio.com/an-artist-collective-at-the-solarium.