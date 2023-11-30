Hanukkah, Christmas events planned in Decatur

An array of holiday activities are coming up in downtown Decatur.
Among them are:
- SantaCon: 7 p.m. Dec. 2 on Decatur Square. For adults, there will be a Christmas costume contest and karaoke.
- Christmas Tree Lighting on the Square: 6 p.m. Dec. 7 for activities followed by the tree lighting at 7 p.m. There will be Christmas carols, snow and hot cocoa.
- Menorah Lighting on the Square: 4:30 p.m. Dec. 10. Enjoy hot latkes, doughnuts, music, crafts for children and photos with Mr. Dreidel. Sponsor is Chabad Intown Atlanta.
- Bonfire + Marshmallow Roast: 7-8 p.m. Dec. 14. The Decatur Fire Department will supervise the free event on Decatur Square. Register at freshtix.com for there to be plenty of marshmallows, but feel free to bring your own.
- Santa’s Cereal at Cereal Lab, 335 W. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur: Letters to Santa mailbox is open Dec. 1-20. Eat cereal and ice cream with Santa 1-4 p.m. Dec. 16.
- Seasonal Sweetness at Butter & Cream, 416 Church St., Decatur: For November, while supplies last, flavors are chai, apple butter blondie, sage caramel and mulled apple cider sorbet. December flavors include Santa’s milk and cookies, candy cane, dark chocolate peppermint, egg nog and vegan nog. Until Dec. 17, order Christmas ice cream cakes in flavors of gingerbread and chocolate peppermint.
For more information, contact Tammy Washington at tammy.washington@decaturga.com.
