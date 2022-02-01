Gallery at South DeKalb mall sold for $19M

Namdar Realty Group specializes in regional malls, and the New York-based company owns and operates nearly 60 malls across the country. The Gallery at South DeKalb is the first Georgia mall in the company’s portfolio.

The AJC reached out to Namdar Realty Group representatives to try to learn more about the company’s vision for the large property and whether a larger redevelopment plan is in the works. No one responded before publication.

If the mall property is radically transformed, it won’t be alone.

In just DeKalb, Northlake Mall in Tucker is pivoting to a new business model by incorporating office space, while an aquarium recently opened at the Mall at Stonecrest as it shifts toward offering more entertainment options. North DeKalb Mall’s new owner also submitted paperwork this month for a mixed-use concept with nearly 2,000 residential units.