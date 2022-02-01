Gallery at South DeKalb mall sold for $19M

One of the largest regional mall owners in the country recently purchased a floundering mall in DeKalb County for more than $19 million.
The Gallery at South DeKalb, which has several vacant storefronts, was sold to Namdar Realty Group for about $19.3 million in a December auction. Thomas Dobrowski, vice chairman at Newmark, handled the sale and confirmed it to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The mall, previously named South DeKalb Mall, opened in 1968 and now spans about 71 acres. Located in Atlanta’s Pantherville neighborhood, the mall’s anchor tenants have closed over the past few years, culminating in Macy’s closing its store in 2020.
The mall’s previous owner, Thor Equities, defaulted on a commercial mortgage-backed securities loan, leading to the recent auction sale. Newmark sold the property on behalf of CWCapital, the commercial real estate company that inherited the mall when the loan went into default.
Namdar Realty Group specializes in regional malls, and the New York-based company owns and operates nearly 60 malls across the country. The Gallery at South DeKalb is the first Georgia mall in the company’s portfolio.
The AJC reached out to Namdar Realty Group representatives to try to learn more about the company’s vision for the large property and whether a larger redevelopment plan is in the works. No one responded before publication.
If the mall property is radically transformed, it won’t be alone.
In just DeKalb, Northlake Mall in Tucker is pivoting to a new business model by incorporating office space, while an aquarium recently opened at the Mall at Stonecrest as it shifts toward offering more entertainment options. North DeKalb Mall’s new owner also submitted paperwork this month for a mixed-use concept with nearly 2,000 residential units.
