Free trees available for Doraville front yards

Want a free tree?
Doraville is partnering with Trees Atlanta to provide and plant free front yard trees upon request to Doraville residents, according to a press release. Doraville offers two types of oak, blackgum, river birch, and tulip poplar, as well as the common persimmon and chickasaw plum for residents who would like a fruit-bearing tree.
How this works:
- Submit a request. An application fee may apply.
- Choose your tree(s). Need help choosing? Trees Atlanta is happy to assist.
- Confirm your decision. Trees Atlanta staff will send information on next steps, guide residents on how to choose the planting spot and schedule a date for planting.
- Get excited! Trees Atlanta will plant your tree(s) sometime between October and March. You’ll keep the trees watered and the organization will help ensure the tress get established and grow.
Benefits of trees:
- Provide habitat and food for native critters.
- Absorb air pollution for cleaner, healthier ari
- Protect the watershed and slow erosion
- Shade your home and lower energy costs
Trees will be planted beginning in October.
Information: www.treesatlanta.org/yardtree.
