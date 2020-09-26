FODAC gives equipment to people with disabilities

“People who FODAC is able to help are proud people with disabilities or injuries and not charity cases,” Brand said.

Among the most meaningful stories for Brand was when he was able to help a bedridden woman in Puerto Rico who was left without power for seven months after Hurricane Maria.

“Even though most of FODAC’s work is local or regional to the Southeast U.S., I was traveling with one of our partners who was delivering wheelchairs and equipment we had sent for distribution,” he said.

“There were other stories that were too sad to tell on that trip. Another sad fact is that we have heard stories like this in our backyard, like DeKalb, where people are stuck in bed for more than a year due to lack of access to a wheelchair.

“We were founded to ‘Give Glory to God by providing the physical needs of those with disabilities.’ We start every day with a prayer for both our needs and those of our clients,” Brand said. “Prayers for equipment result in that equipment showing up.”

On Oct. 5, FODAC will hold their annual fundraiser, a golf tournament at Stone Mountain Golf Club, Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain.

For more information: 770-491-9014, facebook.com/fodac or to register: fodac.org/golf

