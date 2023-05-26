X

Firefighter injures back while battling blaze at Chamblee home

DeKalb County
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

One firefighter was injured while extinguishing a blaze at a home in Chamblee early Friday morning, according to DeKalb County fire officials.

Crews were called to a residential fire at the intersection of Hardee Avenue and Fourth Street around 5:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found the home engulfed in flames, fire Battalion Chief Patrick Holcomb said.

The sole occupant was already outside after losing power and spending the night in the driveway. Celestino Vasquez, who has lived there 10 years, said he needed to charge his phone in his vehicle overnight.

While fighting the blaze, Holcomb said one firefighter tripped over a fire hose in the home’s backyard and fell down a few steps and hurt his back. His injuries were considered minor.

By 6:30 a.m., the fire was under control. Its cause and origin are still under investigation.

