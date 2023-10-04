Faith & Blue events in DeKalb are Oct. 6-9

National Faith & Blue weekend will be observed Oct. 6-9 in cities of DeKalb County.

The mission is to “facilitate safer and stronger communities by engaging officers and residents through the connections of faith-based community organizations,” said the Rev. Markel Hutchins, national lead organizer of National Faith & Blue Weekend (Faith & Blue) and chairman/CEO of MovementForward Inc., with national offices in Atlanta.

Last year, Georgia had the most Faith & Blue events in the South with 304.

The Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police and the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association are sponsoring and encouraging law enforcement agencies throughout Georgia to participate in Faith & Blue.

Find DeKalb and metro Atlanta events at tinyurl.com/5ywnhc7r.

DeKalb events include:

Prayer and Pizza in the Park: 4-7 p.m. Oct. 6 at Brook Run Park, 4770 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody for all the religious organizations.

Faith & Blue Movie Night - "Super Mario Brothers": 7-9 p.m. Oct. 6 at Milam Park, 3867 Norman Road, Clarkston by the Clarkston Police Department.

See more information on DeKalb events at StoneMountainCity.org, FaithAndBlue.org or facebook.com/FaithandBlue.