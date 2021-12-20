Elementary students treated to movie, gifts at DeKalb police event

“A lot of times you can give them a gift bag and send them on their way,” Ramos said. “This is really more about interaction.”

Caption Harmony Raji (from left), Officer Dashawn Thomas and Keius Upshaw chat during Friday's event. Credit: Phil Skinner

The department’s Police Athletic League Plus (PAL Plus) unit planned the event with the help of several community sponsors, including Dick’s Sporting Goods, which ensured the students didn’t leave the theater empty-handed. An after-credits Zoom call with NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal was the cherry on top.

“It means a whole lot, to let them know they are not here to just lock people up, but they are also here to help and serve the community,” said paraprofessional Jazzmen Fannin, who chaperoned a group from Oak View Elementary School. “Every time you turn on the news all you see is police shootings or something of that nature. For them to actually engage in the community with the kids, they are giving them a better view.”

Caption Eight-year-old Marco Espino gets ready for the movie to start. Credit: Phil Skinner

Zoey Hunter, a Flat Shoals Elementary student who recently turned 11, was apprehensive about coming to the movies. An officer’s joke about her “cool jacket” quickly put her at ease, she said.

“I’m just going to be by myself, watching a movie with the police,” Zoey said of her fears. “There’s going to be nobody to talk to.”

After a fun Friday outing, Zoey said there is only one thing remaining on her Christmas bucket list: “A doughnut maker!”

Another Flat Shoals student, 8-year-old Harmony Raji, said the event was “all we could talk about this week, waiting to come here.”

Ramos hopes these are the start of trusting relationships between law enforcement and DeKalb County kids. The PAL Plus unit hopes to invite more children to movie screenings in the new year.

“What we really want them to know is that we are here for them,” the police chief said. “There’s an issue, there’s a problem, they don’t know who to turn to, I want them to feel comfortable turning to us. The reality is we want every child to know they are never alone.”