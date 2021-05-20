Dunwoody to hold in-person Memorial Day Ceremony

“Last year, our Memorial Day Ceremony was held virtually. This year, I’m grateful for the option to safely gather to honor and remember those who sacrificed their lives for their country and our freedom,” said Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch. “We’re also offering a live streaming option for those who feel more comfortable taking part from a distance.”

DeKalb County District 4 Commissioner Steve Bradshaw will be the keynote speaker. Commissioner Bradshaw entered the U.S. Army in 1986 as a second lieutenant and was formally trained as a tank commander. He spent tours of duty in Germany, Fort Knox, Ky., Fort Benning, Ga., Saudi Arabia and Iraq during the First Gulf War. He was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal and two Army Commendation Medals. Commissioner Bradshaw left active military service at the rank of captain in 1993. He is now serving his second term as DeKalb County Commission for District 4 and Presiding Officer of the Board of Commissioners.