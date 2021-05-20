Dunwoody to hold in-person Memorial Day Ceremony

The City of Dunwoody Parks and Recreation Department will hold its annual Memorial Day Ceremony at 10 a.m. on May 31 at the Brook Run Park Veterans Memorial, 4770 N. Peachtree Road, according to a press release. The ceremony is open to the public and co-hosted by Dunwoody’s Veteran Events Planning Committee.
“Last year, our Memorial Day Ceremony was held virtually. This year, I’m grateful for the option to safely gather to honor and remember those who sacrificed their lives for their country and our freedom,” said Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch. “We’re also offering a live streaming option for those who feel more comfortable taking part from a distance.”
DeKalb County District 4 Commissioner Steve Bradshaw will be the keynote speaker. Commissioner Bradshaw entered the U.S. Army in 1986 as a second lieutenant and was formally trained as a tank commander. He spent tours of duty in Germany, Fort Knox, Ky., Fort Benning, Ga., Saudi Arabia and Iraq during the First Gulf War. He was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal and two Army Commendation Medals. Commissioner Bradshaw left active military service at the rank of captain in 1993. He is now serving his second term as DeKalb County Commission for District 4 and Presiding Officer of the Board of Commissioners.
During the ceremony, the Pledge of Allegiance will be led by Mayor Deutsch. Dunwoody Police Major Michael Carlson, Georgia National Guard Captain, will introduce a moment of silence. Ralf Morales, Associate Pastor of Iglesia Adventista Church, will give the Invocation. The ceremony will also include special music performed by the Callanwolde Concert Band Brass Quintet.
Dunwoody’s Memorial Day Ceremony will be streamed on the City of Dunwoody Facebook page.