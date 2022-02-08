Dunwoody police officer on leave amid ‘public criticism’ investigation

Austin Handle, a former Dunwoody police officer who now works with police whistleblowing organization The Lamplighter Project, released a statement on Bolden’s behalf due to the ongoing internal investigation.

“... Our concerns about the lacking ethical leadership and accountability at the Dunwoody Police Department remain unaddressed and uncorrected,” Handle said. “Although disenfranchised by department leadership, we will continue to protect the citizens of our city both blatantly and confidently regardless of venue.”

Handle was fired from the department in 2020 for allegedly lying to his bosses and breaking department policy. He claims his firing was retaliation for exposing officer misconduct within the department.

Jennifer Boettcher, spokeswoman for the City of Dunwoody, said the city was transparent in the wake of Parsons’ arrest and will continue to be transparent during future incidents.

“Our intention from the beginning was to be transparent, conveying as much information as the legal process would allow,” she said in an emailed statement. “The police department issued a press release about Sgt. Parsons’ arrest as soon as all information was available to share.”