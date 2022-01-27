Dunwoody police spokesman charged with DUI after neighborhood crash

He remained at the DeKalb County Jail on Thursday morning. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reached out to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office for more information on his custody.

Parsons was placed on administrative leave, and an internal affairs investigation is being conducted, the release said. Discipline will be determined based on the findings of the internal investigation.

“Although innocent until proven guilty is the foundation of our legal system, I am greatly concerned that it appears like one of the leaders of our department made a terrible choice to drink and drive,” Dunwoody police Chief Billy Grogan said in the release. “As law enforcement officers, we are and should be held to the highest standards of conduct whether on or off duty. We will conduct a thorough investigation of this incident and the actions of our officer.”

All further questions were referred to the Georgia State Patrol. The AJC reached out to the state patrol for more information.

This is not Parsons’ first DUI incident. According to Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) records, he was charged with a DUI, speeding and failing to maintain his lane in July 2018. Records show he served a probation sentence that ended in March 2021.

Parsons, a 12-year veteran with Dunwoody police, has also received statewide recognition. The Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police named him as the state’s outstanding police supervisor of 2021.

— AJC data specialist Jennifer Peebles contributed to this report.