Dunwoody Nature Center invites visitors to spend time with butterflies

The Dunwoody Nature Center invites visitors to get an up-close look at one of nature’s most beautiful and delicate species – the butterfly. Butterfly tents will be set up on the grounds of Dunwoody Nature Center. Guests of the Butterfly Experience can also enjoy educator-led programs and activities as well as food, drinks, and live music, according to a press release.
New this year, the Pollinator Pathway will lead guests to stations throughout the park that will offer activities, crafts, and educational experiences for all ages.
Did you know that every year 100 million monarch butterflies make an extraordinary journey across North America laying eggs and pollinating plants along the way? The Butterfly Experience celebrates this extraordinary migration by educating all ages about the wonders and fragility of the natural environment through butterfly encounters and fun outdoor activities.
Tickets are $10 and free for those 3 and under. They are available in 20 minute time slots throughout the weekend. Spots are limited.
Dunwoody Park is at 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody.