Dunwoody launches ambassador program to connect with nonprofits

The City of Dunwoody has introduced the Dunwoody Ambassadors, a new program that allows members of the community to connect with the City and nonprofit partners, like the Dunwoody Nature Center and Dunwoody Preservation Trust, as volunteer needs arise, according to a press release.
Interested volunteers can sign up on a dedicated webpage, https://www.dunwoodyga.gov/community/volunteer-dunwoody-ambassadors.
Once they sign up, volunteers will receive an email welcoming them to the program and giving instructions that they can pick up their free t-shirt to wear when they volunteer.
Ambassadors will receive periodic notifications via email with volunteer needs within the city. The organization requesting the assistance will be included as contact and will coordinate with the volunteer with details and scheduling.
Relationships are already being established for volunteer opportunities with the City of Dunwoody and nonprofit partners, including the Dunwoody Nature Center and Dunwoody Preservation Trust.
Information: dunwoodyga.gov