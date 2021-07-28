Dunwoody intends to sell medical facility properties for more than $7M

Dunwoody is taking the final steps to sell two properties for more than $7 million.
The city listed 4553 and 4555 North Shallowford Road for sale in 2019, and the council voted Monday to hire a commercial real estate and brokerage firm to finalize a deal. Summit Healthcare Group, which is based in North Carolina, placed a $7.75 million bid on the properties, which span roughly five acres.
Currently, medical office buildings are located on the properties. Emory Healthcare operates a medical clinic at 4555 North Shallowford Road. Two buildings, including a 43,000-square-foot office building with multiple tenants, sits on the other lot.
The city has owned the land since 2012. It purchased those parcels in addition to the land that has since been redeveloped into Pernoshal Park for $5.5 million.
On Monday, the City Council unanimously chose to hire Collier International to close the sale. The city has worked with Collier several times, including the recent acquisition of nine acres near Vermack Road that the city plans to transform into a new park.
Collier will receive a 4% commission fee, and the property is listed for sale at about $7.1 million. City officials confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Summit Healthcare Group bid more than the asking price for the properties. City spokeswoman Jennifer Boettcher said the council has not made a decision about what to with the proceeds from the potential sale.