Dunwoody intends to sell medical facility properties for more than $7M

The city listed 4553 and 4555 North Shallowford Road for sale in 2019, and the council voted Monday to hire a commercial real estate and brokerage firm to finalize a deal. Summit Healthcare Group, which is based in North Carolina, placed a $7.75 million bid on the properties, which span roughly five acres.

Currently, medical office buildings are located on the properties. Emory Healthcare operates a medical clinic at 4555 North Shallowford Road. Two buildings, including a 43,000-square-foot office building with multiple tenants, sits on the other lot.