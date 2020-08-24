Dunwoody continues economic growth in midst of pandemic

“In these unprecedented times, our track record is more important than ever,” said Michael Starling, Dunwoody’s economic development director. “Our skilled workforce continues to attract next-level developments that elevate Dunwoody’s reputation as a metro-Atlanta business hub. I am confident that this growth will continue as companies look for safe, business-friendly locations with a sense of community for their employees.”

This month, Trammel Crow Co. celebrated the official opening of Twelve24, a multi-tenant, 16-story office tower located at 1224 Hammond Drive, which offers a sky bridge for direct access to the Dunwoody MARTA Station. Twelve24 also features 334,000 square feet of office space with 11,000 square feet of ground-floor space for retail and restaurants. Insight Global, a national staffing and services company, signed a long-term lease for more than 70 percent of Twelve24, while Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant has preleased 7,500 square feet of ground-floor restaurant space.