Dunwoody continues economic growth in midst of pandemic

Despite challenging economic times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dunwoody Perimeter Market is seeing continued growth, marked by the completion of Twelve24. The city is continuing to build on its reputation as one of the Atlanta area’s top economic engines as more companies are relocating or expanding in the desirable “urban-burb,’ according to a press release.
“In these unprecedented times, our track record is more important than ever,” said Michael Starling, Dunwoody’s economic development director. “Our skilled workforce continues to attract next-level developments that elevate Dunwoody’s reputation as a metro-Atlanta business hub. I am confident that this growth will continue as companies look for safe, business-friendly locations with a sense of community for their employees.”
This month, Trammel Crow Co. celebrated the official opening of Twelve24, a multi-tenant, 16-story office tower located at 1224 Hammond Drive, which offers a sky bridge for direct access to the Dunwoody MARTA Station. Twelve24 also features 334,000 square feet of office space with 11,000 square feet of ground-floor space for retail and restaurants. Insight Global, a national staffing and services company, signed a long-term lease for more than 70 percent of Twelve24, while Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant has preleased 7,500 square feet of ground-floor restaurant space.
“We chose this location in Dunwoody for Twelve24 because we felt it contains all of the necessary elements that create a lively and easily accessible city center,” said Brandon Houston, principal of Trammell Crow’s Atlanta team. “The confluence of the MARTA station, Perimeter Mall, the new State Farm campus, and the future High Street development each contributes to making this intersection in Dunwoody a dynamic, mixed-use environment that is essential for Class AA office development.”
Dunwoody’s economic development department strives to improve the quality of life for tourists, as well residents and businesses.
