Dunwoody City Council adopts new Sustainability Plan

The Dunwoody City Council gave unanimous approval this week to a new Sustainability Plan prepared by the City’s Sustainability Committee, according to a press release. The new plan streamlines the 2014 version and updates the City’s vision of sustainability for the community.
“This is a forward-looking document with fresh goals, objectives and action items,” said Nathan Sparks, chair of Dunwoody’s Sustainability Committee. “This sets the framework for the City to continue progress on environmentally sustainable policies and puts even more beneficial practices into action.”
The plan has five “Sustainable Pillars” of goals and actions for citizens, businesses, leaders and staff:
- Trees and Greenspace
- Water Quality
- Resource Efficiency
- Transportation and Air Quality
- Communications, Outreach and Wellness.
Last year, the City of Dunwoody was upgraded from Silver to Gold level under the Atlanta Regional Commission’s Green Communities Program, a voluntary certification program that helps local governments implement measures that reduce environmental impacts and help make their communities healthier and more livable. The City’s new plan reflects a goal to reach Platinum, the top level.
“The Committee has worked hard and collaborated with staff to chart the best path forward,” said Dunwoody Community Development Director Richard McLeod. “We look forward to finding new ways to demonstrate the city’s ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship and leadership in sustainability practices.”
The Sustainability Committee welcomes input on the Sustainability Plan. Community members can email sustainabilitycommittee@dunwoodyga.gov.