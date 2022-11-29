ajc logo
Doraville selects master developer for city center revival

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
2 hours ago

Doraville leaders were set to sign Tuesday a memorandum of understanding with Kaufman Capital Partners, the firm chosen to lead its city center redevelopment project.

As envisioned, the project would involve about 20 city-owned acres between New Peachtree Road and Buford Highway, just inside I-285 — and include building out a new City Hall, police department, courts, offices, greenspace, parking and more. There would also be the potential for private development and a partnership with MARTA at the nearby transit station.

According to documents, Phase I would involve Kaufman creating a master plan to “ensure that the City Center includes characteristics that make it a unique and attractive regional destination.” The Atlanta-based firm, which was chosen after a competitive bidding process, would also lead future development.

There is not currently a price estimate for the sizable project.

Kaufman has previously worked with the Doraville Development Authority to redevelop the city’s former Friday’s Plaza. The firm received about $19 million in tax abatements for that project.

About the Author

Follow Tyler Estep on twitter

Tyler Estep is a reporter covering DeKalb County, its government and its people. A Gwinnett County native and University of Georgia graduate, he has been with the AJC since 2015. He previously covered his home county and served stints on the paper's hyperlocal and breaking news teams.

