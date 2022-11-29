Doraville selects master developer for city center revival

As envisioned, the project would involve about 20 city-owned acres between New Peachtree Road and Buford Highway, just inside I-285 — and include building out a new City Hall, police department, courts, offices, greenspace, parking and more. There would also be the potential for private development and a partnership with MARTA at the nearby transit station.

According to documents, Phase I would involve Kaufman creating a master plan to “ensure that the City Center includes characteristics that make it a unique and attractive regional destination.” The Atlanta-based firm, which was chosen after a competitive bidding process, would also lead future development.