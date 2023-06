Doraville city officials have developed the Resident Problem Reporter for residents to inform them about non-emergency issues.

The concerns include park litter, fallen trees or potholes on city-owned roads.

City responses to these problems also can be tracked.

Use this link to learn more and to submit requests or concerns: ow.ly/l9Al50NMYKm.

For questions, call the city’s public works department at 470-545-4320 or email Cpreports@doravillega.us.