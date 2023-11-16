Donations of food, clothing needed for winter

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
33 minutes ago

Contributions for colder weather and volunteers are sought at the Clarkston Community Center, 3701 College Ave., Clarkston.

Through January, new or lightly used warm clothing are requested such as coats, jackets, scarves, gloves, thick socks and pants.

Suggestions for food donations include family-sized bags of grains, vegetables, fruits or nonperishable goods.

Emergency availability of food is available upon request from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Call 404-508-1050 or email info@ClarkstonCommunityCenter.org.

See more information at ClarkstonCommunityCenter.org/donate.

Volunteers are needed to help tutor students in K-8 during the Quietzone 2.0 Afterschool Program or teach a STEAM-related class.

Hours are 3-6 p.m. Monday to Thursday.

Background checks will be required of adults ages 18 and older.

High school volunteers need to be 10th grade or older.

Volunteers should email youth@ClarkstonCommunityCenter.org.

