Donations of food, clothing needed for winter

Emergency availability of food is available upon request from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Call 404-508-1050 or email info@ClarkstonCommunityCenter.org.

See more information at ClarkstonCommunityCenter.org/donate.

Volunteers are needed to help tutor students in K-8 during the Quietzone 2.0 Afterschool Program or teach a STEAM-related class.

Hours are 3-6 p.m. Monday to Thursday.

Background checks will be required of adults ages 18 and older.

High school volunteers need to be 10th grade or older.

Volunteers should email youth@ClarkstonCommunityCenter.org.