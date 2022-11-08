BreakingNews
DeKalb Symphony Orchestra performs Nov. 8

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
5 minutes ago

The DeKalb Symphony Orchestra will perform its final concert for this year at 8 p.m. Nov. 8 as a part of its 58th season.

The site is the Marvin Cole Auditorium, Fine Arts Building, Georgia State University’s Perimeter College, Clarkston Campus, 3759 Memorial College Ave., Clarkston.

“Fin de Siecle” (End of the Century) is the concert title.

Dr. Paul Bhasin will hold a preconcert talk as the new music director/conductor at 7 p.m. in the Marvin Cole Auditorium before the concert begins at 8 p.m.

Bhasin will lead the orchestra in performing L’Arlesienne Suite No. 2 by Bizet, Concerto in E Major by JS Bach - featuring violinist Jessica Wu - and Symphony No. 5 by Tchaikovsky.

Appearing regularly in chamber music concerts, Wu is a founding member of the Vega String Quartet, the quartet-in-residence at Emory University.

Tickets cost $10 to $26 at DeKalbSymphony.org/tickets.

Information: 678-891-3565, email dso@DeKalbSymphony.org, DeKalbSymphony.org/covidpolicy.

