DeKalb Symphony Orchestra performs Nov. 8

Dr. Paul Bhasin will hold a preconcert talk as the new music director/conductor at 7 p.m. in the Marvin Cole Auditorium before the concert begins at 8 p.m.

Bhasin will lead the orchestra in performing L’Arlesienne Suite No. 2 by Bizet, Concerto in E Major by JS Bach - featuring violinist Jessica Wu - and Symphony No. 5 by Tchaikovsky.