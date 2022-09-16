DeKalb Symphony Orchestra introduces music director

The DeKalb Symphony Orchestra will have a new music director/conductor for its season opener at 7 p.m. Sept. 20.
The site is the Marvin Cole Auditorium, Fine Arts Building, Georgia State University’s Perimeter College, Clarkston Campus, 3759 Memorial College Ave., Clarkston.
“Musical Frontiers” is the concert title, and Dr. Paul Bhasin will hold a preconcert talk as the new music director/conductor at 7 p.m. Sept. 20 in the Performance Studio on the Clarkston Campus.
Bhasin will lead the DSO in performing Procession du Rocio by Joaquin Turina, Capriccio Espagnol by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, Cello Concerto No. 1 featuring cello soloist Roee Harra’n by Camille Saint-Saens and Symphony No. 2 by Howard Hanson.
Serving as director of Orchestral Studies at Emory University, in this capacity, Bhasin conducts the Emory University Symphony Orchestra and Emory Youth Symphony Orchestra and teaches conducting.
Bhasin also serves as music director and conductor of the Atlanta Chamber Music Festival and is an accomplished orchestral trumpeter.
Chosen by Bhasin, Harra’n is a solo cellist and teacher in Atlanta, serving on the Emory University faculty and teaching private cello lessons to all ages and levels.
Tickets cost $10 to $26 at DeKalbSymphony.org/tickets.
Information: 678-891-3565, email dso@DeKalbSymphony.org, DeKalbSymphony.org/covidpolicy.
