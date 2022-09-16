ajc logo
X

DeKalb Symphony Orchestra introduces music director

As the new music director/conductor of the DeKalb Symphony Orchestra, Dr. Paul Bhasin will make his debut with the orchestra on Sept. 20 at Georgia State University's Clarkston Campus in the Marvin Cole Auditorium. (Courtesy of DeKalb Symphony Orchestra)

Combined ShapeCaption
As the new music director/conductor of the DeKalb Symphony Orchestra, Dr. Paul Bhasin will make his debut with the orchestra on Sept. 20 at Georgia State University's Clarkston Campus in the Marvin Cole Auditorium. (Courtesy of DeKalb Symphony Orchestra)

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
49 minutes ago

The DeKalb Symphony Orchestra will have a new music director/conductor for its season opener at 7 p.m. Sept. 20.

The site is the Marvin Cole Auditorium, Fine Arts Building, Georgia State University’s Perimeter College, Clarkston Campus, 3759 Memorial College Ave., Clarkston.

“Musical Frontiers” is the concert title, and Dr. Paul Bhasin will hold a preconcert talk as the new music director/conductor at 7 p.m. Sept. 20 in the Performance Studio on the Clarkston Campus.

Bhasin will lead the DSO in performing Procession du Rocio by Joaquin Turina, Capriccio Espagnol by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, Cello Concerto No. 1 featuring cello soloist Roee Harra’n by Camille Saint-Saens and Symphony No. 2 by Howard Hanson.

Serving as director of Orchestral Studies at Emory University, in this capacity, Bhasin conducts the Emory University Symphony Orchestra and Emory Youth Symphony Orchestra and teaches conducting.

Bhasin also serves as music director and conductor of the Atlanta Chamber Music Festival and is an accomplished orchestral trumpeter.

Chosen by Bhasin, Harra’n is a solo cellist and teacher in Atlanta, serving on the Emory University faculty and teaching private cello lessons to all ages and levels.

Tickets cost $10 to $26 at DeKalbSymphony.org/tickets.

Information: 678-891-3565, email dso@DeKalbSymphony.org, DeKalbSymphony.org/covidpolicy.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
Clayton County's payment of $559,000 for the design of an incubator building at the $800 million mixed-use development in Lake City called "The Roman" is raising eyebrows among the south metro Atlanta community's county commissioners. The incubator would be the small building at the bottom left in this picture.

Credit: Courtesy Roman United, Yamasaki and Bad Consult

Clayton leaders question $559k charge for county building at The Roman4h ago
Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is scheduled to speak in Forsyth County on Sunday. Stephen B. Morton for the AJC)

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

The Jolt: Outrage after GOP warns Stacey Abrams is crossing ‘border’ for visit
4h ago
Fulton County Schools could install cameras that read license plates at all of the district's campuses. (Casey Sykes / AJC file photo)

License plate cameras could be coming to schools in Fulton County
4h ago
Braves manager Brian Snitker (left) and third baseman Austin Riley watch from the dugout during an August game. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

Idle Braves lose a half-game in East race due to Mets’ win
11h ago
Braves manager Brian Snitker (left) and third baseman Austin Riley watch from the dugout during an August game. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

Idle Braves lose a half-game in East race due to Mets’ win
11h ago
Atlanta Police Foundation President and CEO Dave Wilkinson speaks at a press conference at police headquarters following the Atlanta City Council's approval of a new 85-acre public safety training center. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Among U.S. police foundations, Atlanta is an outlier
4h ago
The Latest
At 109, Relda Mackins is DeKalb County's oldest citizen. Her birthday was celebrated recently at her church, Antioch A.M.E. Church in Stone Mountain. (Courtesy of Antioch A.M.E. Church)

Credit: Antioch A.M.E. Church

DeKalb’s oldest citizen honored at 109
DeKalb reopens applications for rental assistance
DeKalb will give county employees paid time off to vote
Featured
Enjoy rides, fair food, games and more at the Gwinnett County Fair.

Credit: From Gwinnett County Fair’s Facebook page

Gwinnett County Fair, Pup-a-Palooza and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
22h ago
Major traffic shift coming to I-285 at Ga. 400 Monday
‘On the cusp of a crisis:’ Migrants make their way to Atlanta from border
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top