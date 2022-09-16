DeKalb Symphony Orchestra introduces music director

Bhasin will lead the DSO in performing Procession du Rocio by Joaquin Turina, Capriccio Espagnol by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, Cello Concerto No. 1 featuring cello soloist Roee Harra’n by Camille Saint-Saens and Symphony No. 2 by Howard Hanson.

Serving as director of Orchestral Studies at Emory University, in this capacity, Bhasin conducts the Emory University Symphony Orchestra and Emory Youth Symphony Orchestra and teaches conducting.