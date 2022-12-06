DeKalb set to kick off bicentennial festivities

The celebration will kick off at 6 p.m. Friday at the Historic DeKalb County Courthouse, located at 101 East Court Square in downtown Decatur. The event is free and open to the public.

“During the kickoff, a rendering of a mural depicting the history of DeKalb County from prehistoric times to modern development will be unveiled,” a press release announcing the event said. “CEO [Michael] Thurmond will also provide an update on plans to refurbish the Historic DeKalb County Courthouse and implementation of the county’s Bicentennial Beautification Plan.”