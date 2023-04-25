DeKalb seeks comments on Arabia nature preserve

The DeKalb County Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs will hold another master plan community meeting to review park improvements for the Davidson-Arabia Mountain Nature Preserve on April 26.
The community is invited to provide input regarding the master plan and upcoming improvements for the preserve at 3787 Klondike Road, Stonecrest.
From 6-8 p.m., the April 26 meeting will be held at Stonecrest Library, 3123 Klondike Road, Stonecrest.
The 2200-acre nature preserve includes features such as Arabia Mountain, Arabia Lake, South River, wetlands, rock outcrops, temperature forests and fields that can be enjoyed year-round.
Arabia’s unique ecology provides habitat for some equally unique wildlife species and many unique plants, including federally protected species.
The PATH is Arabia’s most popular source of recreation for cyclists, hikers and casual walkers.
An easy one-mile hike will lead visitors to Arabia Lake, which is open to the public for fishing.
Arabia’s natural, cultural, historical and recreational resources offer opportunities for environmental education.
Nature studies in botany, biology, ecology, geology and conservation are provided by staff.
To schedule a program for students or events, call 770-484-3060.
For more information on the meeting, contact Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs public relations specialist LaShanda Davis at 404-371-3643 or lsdavis@dekalbcountyga.gov.
About the preserve, visit DeKalbCountyGa.gov/parks/davidson-arabia-mountain-nature-preserve-1.
