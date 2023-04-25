X

DeKalb seeks comments on Arabia nature preserve

Credit: DeKalb County

Credit: DeKalb County

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
18 minutes ago

The DeKalb County Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs will hold another master plan community meeting to review park improvements for the Davidson-Arabia Mountain Nature Preserve on April 26.

The community is invited to provide input regarding the master plan and upcoming improvements for the preserve at 3787 Klondike Road, Stonecrest.

From 6-8 p.m., the April 26 meeting will be held at Stonecrest Library, 3123 Klondike Road, Stonecrest.

The 2200-acre nature preserve includes features such as Arabia Mountain, Arabia Lake, South River, wetlands, rock outcrops, temperature forests and fields that can be enjoyed year-round.

Arabia’s unique ecology provides habitat for some equally unique wildlife species and many unique plants, including federally protected species.

The PATH is Arabia’s most popular source of recreation for cyclists, hikers and casual walkers.

An easy one-mile hike will lead visitors to Arabia Lake, which is open to the public for fishing.

Arabia’s natural, cultural, historical and recreational resources offer opportunities for environmental education.

Nature studies in botany, biology, ecology, geology and conservation are provided by staff.

To schedule a program for students or events, call 770-484-3060.

For more information on the meeting, contact Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs public relations specialist LaShanda Davis at 404-371-3643 or lsdavis@dekalbcountyga.gov.

About the preserve, visit DeKalbCountyGa.gov/parks/davidson-arabia-mountain-nature-preserve-1.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Curtis Compton/AJC

The Jolt: More top Republicans to skip Georgia GOP convention1h ago

Credit: RJ Smith/ Savannah Morning News

Orange Crush returned to Tybee Island with unprecedented force
19h ago

Credit: TNS

Damon Stoudamire’s ‘different vision’ brings in transfer Tyzhaun Claude
6h ago

Credit: AP

Biden’s ‘24 bid poses new challenge in battleground Georgia
2h ago

Credit: AP

Biden’s ‘24 bid poses new challenge in battleground Georgia
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta United’s options at goalkeeper
19h ago
The Latest

Credit: Ellen Honeycutt

Tucker Plant Swap and Share is April 22
Brookhaven’s spring events focus on festival, art
April 21 is deadline for DeKalb Senior Olympics
Featured

Credit: RJ Smith/ Savannah Morning News

Orange Crush returned to Tybee Island with unprecedented force
19h ago
Concerns persist as Gwinnett board debates sex ed decision
Fulton DA’s Trump election probe: Where we are and what’s next
15h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top