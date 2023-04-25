DeKalb seeks comments on Arabia nature preserve

The PATH is Arabia’s most popular source of recreation for cyclists, hikers and casual walkers.

An easy one-mile hike will lead visitors to Arabia Lake, which is open to the public for fishing.

Arabia’s natural, cultural, historical and recreational resources offer opportunities for environmental education.

Nature studies in botany, biology, ecology, geology and conservation are provided by staff.

To schedule a program for students or events, call 770-484-3060.

For more information on the meeting, contact Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs public relations specialist LaShanda Davis at 404-371-3643 or lsdavis@dekalbcountyga.gov.

About the preserve, visit DeKalbCountyGa.gov/parks/davidson-arabia-mountain-nature-preserve-1.