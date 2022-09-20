DeKalb opens Pea Ridge Park on Sept. 21

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly renovated playground and pavilion at Pea Ridge Park, formerly Rehoboth Park, will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 21.
The ceremony will be held at Pea Ridge Park, 3105 Tolbert Drive, Decatur by the DeKalb County Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs.
DeKalb Commissioner Jeff Rader provided more than $500,000 to complete the park renovation.
The public is invited to join county officials, parks staff and Park Pride representatives at the ceremony.
DeKalb County has retained Park Pride - the only metro Atlanta nonprofit working with communities to improve local parks - to provide volunteer coordination services and guidance to a network of Friends of the Park groups.
For more information, contact Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs public relations specialist LaShanda Davis at 404-710-6331 or lsdavis@dekalbcountyga.gov or visit bit.ly/3qpQWXY.
