ajc logo
X

DeKalb opens Pea Ridge Park on Sept. 21

Once known as Rehoboth Park, Pea Ridge Park will open at 10 a.m. Sept. 21 with a new playground and pavilion at 3105 Tolbert Drive, Decatur. Park Pride representatives, parks staff and county officials welcome the public to the ribbon-cutting ceremony. (Courtesy of DeKalb County)

Combined ShapeCaption
Once known as Rehoboth Park, Pea Ridge Park will open at 10 a.m. Sept. 21 with a new playground and pavilion at 3105 Tolbert Drive, Decatur. Park Pride representatives, parks staff and county officials welcome the public to the ribbon-cutting ceremony. (Courtesy of DeKalb County)

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
11 minutes ago

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly renovated playground and pavilion at Pea Ridge Park, formerly Rehoboth Park, will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 21.

The ceremony will be held at Pea Ridge Park, 3105 Tolbert Drive, Decatur by the DeKalb County Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs.

DeKalb Commissioner Jeff Rader provided more than $500,000 to complete the park renovation.

The public is invited to join county officials, parks staff and Park Pride representatives at the ceremony.

DeKalb County has retained Park Pride - the only metro Atlanta nonprofit working with communities to improve local parks - to provide volunteer coordination services and guidance to a network of Friends of the Park groups.

For more information, contact Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs public relations specialist LaShanda Davis at 404-710-6331 or lsdavis@dekalbcountyga.gov or visit bit.ly/3qpQWXY.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
Metro Atlanta attorney Bryan Keith Schmitt took the stand at his murder trial last week, telling a Fulton County jury he never meant to hit Hamid Jahangard with his car.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Metro Atlanta attorney sentenced to life with parole in road rage slaying2h ago
Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins speaks to defensive lineman Noah Collins during the first half Saturday in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins has no good argument for critics
1h ago
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a court room ater a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Aug. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

With Griner in jail, WNBA players skip Russia in offseason
7h ago
Activists protested the City Council's decision to lease 700 Atlanta jail beds to Fulton County on Monday, August 15, 2022. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta approves funds for build-out of diversion center, appraisal of jail building
4h ago
Activists protested the City Council's decision to lease 700 Atlanta jail beds to Fulton County on Monday, August 15, 2022. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta approves funds for build-out of diversion center, appraisal of jail building
4h ago
A flag is waved after Georgia Tech scores a touchdown in the second half of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game against Clemson at Mercedes-Benz stadium on Monday, September 5, 2022. Clemson beat Georgia Tech 41-10. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Unusual point spread for Georgia Tech-UCF
8h ago
The Latest
September 16, 2022 Stone Mountain - DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond presents a proclamation to Rebecca King Rosenberg (left) and Kathleen King, both great-great-great nieces of Washington W. King during a ceremony to "rededicate" a historic covered bridge at Stone Mountain Park. The bridge built by Washington W. King, a Black bridgebuilder that was the son of freed slaves. It once spanned the Oconee River in Athens but was moved in the 1960s to Stone Mountain Park’s Indian Island. This covered bridge is one of only four remaining structures of the many created and constructed by Washington W. King. The King family were prominent African-American businessmen for decades in multiple Georgia cities. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Black bridgebuilder honored at Stone Mountain Park
Check writer in Stonecrest relief fund scandal gets 6 months in prison
DeKalb Symphony Orchestra introduces music director
Featured
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario gets five from third base coach Ron Washington hitting a solo home run to take a 5-2 lead over the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning in a MLB baseball game on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Daily update: Braves magic number now 2 to clinch playoff spot
4h ago
‘Crazy dog-mom revolution’ includes obsessing over pet’s diet
7h ago
Exclusive: AJC poll gives Republicans the edge in most races
12h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top