DeKalb Memorial Park virtual ribbon-cutting set for Nov. 19

A total of $36,000 was allocated to complete the park improvements. Contributions were provided in part through Parks Pride’s Community Building Grant, supported by The Home Depot Foundation, Commissioner Larry Johnson, the Kirkwood Neighborhood Association, Friends of DeKalb Memorial Park and the Parks Department to complete the deck project.

The public is invited to join park staff and county officials via Facebook Live on the Parks Facebook page by visiting www.facebook.com/dekalbrpca to view a live stream of the ceremony.