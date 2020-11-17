X

DeKalb Memorial Park virtual ribbon-cutting set for Nov. 19

The public is invited to view a virtual ribbon-cutting of the new deck at DeKalb Memorial Park via Facebook on Thursday, Nov. 19. CONTRIBUTED
DeKalb County | 1 hour ago
By Juanita Love for the AJC

The DeKalb County Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs will hold a virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly created deck at DeKalb Memorial Park, 353 Wilkinson Dr. SE at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, according to a press release.

A total of $36,000 was allocated to complete the park improvements. Contributions were provided in part through Parks Pride’s Community Building Grant, supported by The Home Depot Foundation, Commissioner Larry Johnson, the Kirkwood Neighborhood Association, Friends of DeKalb Memorial Park and the Parks Department to complete the deck project.

The public is invited to join park staff and county officials via Facebook Live on the Parks Facebook page by visiting www.facebook.com/dekalbrpca to view a live stream of the ceremony.

Information: contact LaShanda Davis, public relations specialist, at (404) 710-6331 or lsdavis@dekalbcountyga.gov.

