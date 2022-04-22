DeKalb man sentenced to year in prison for stealing $90K from elderly aunt

Dwaine Jervis, 41, was found guilty of two counts of theft by taking and one count of exploitation of an elder person. He was sentenced to 10 years, with nine of those to be served on probation, and ordered to pay $70,000 in restitution.

The exploitation began in 2016 when Jervis’ now 91-year-old aunt sold her home in New York after her husband died, according to the DA’s office. Jervis reached out to her and convinced her to move in with him and his wife in Georgia.