Buffalo grocery store mass shooter sentenced to life in prison
DeKalb Library promotes Black History Month

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Various programs are planned this month for Black History Month by the DeKalb County Public Library.

Among them are:

  • “Breaking Ground”: 11 a.m. to noon Feb. 18 at Northlake-Barbara Boar Library, 3772 Lavista Road, Tucker. Jerry G. White will present his one-man family show that incorporates theater, music, percussion and singing into an interactive and educational performance about five Black men who achieved greatness - Alex Johnson, Bass Reeves, George Washington Carver, Commander General Benjamin O. Davis and Satchel Paige. Register at bit.ly/40uWNfb.
  • “Bo Legs: Marvin Arrington, Sr. - An Atlanta Story”: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 25 at South DeKalb Senior Center, 1931 Candler Road, Decatur. In partnership with DeKalb County District 3 Commissioner Larry Johnson, this new documentary screening recognizes Arrington as one of Atlanta’s most significant political leaders. Lunch will be served. Register at bit.ly/3wRV1aF.

More details can be found at DeKalbLibrary.org.

Carolyn Cunningham
Ex-DeKalb commissioner avoids prison time in federal extortion case
Bradley's Buzz: Monken leaves, but Smart's UGA won't miss a beat
Republican bill opens new front in culture war over Georgia schools
The Jolt: Hot-button social issues wake up sleepy legislative session
Ex-DeKalb commissioner avoids prison time in federal extortion case
Decatur is seeking many job applicants
DeKalb County ethics board chair resigns
Speaker backs bill to strengthen tenant rights
How Braves spring training complex was restored after hurricane damage from Ian
What's filming in Georgia in February 2023?
