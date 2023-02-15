DeKalb Library promotes Black History Month

Various programs are planned this month for Black History Month by the DeKalb County Public Library.
Among them are:
- “Breaking Ground”: 11 a.m. to noon Feb. 18 at Northlake-Barbara Boar Library, 3772 Lavista Road, Tucker. Jerry G. White will present his one-man family show that incorporates theater, music, percussion and singing into an interactive and educational performance about five Black men who achieved greatness - Alex Johnson, Bass Reeves, George Washington Carver, Commander General Benjamin O. Davis and Satchel Paige. Register at bit.ly/40uWNfb.
- “Bo Legs: Marvin Arrington, Sr. - An Atlanta Story”: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 25 at South DeKalb Senior Center, 1931 Candler Road, Decatur. In partnership with DeKalb County District 3 Commissioner Larry Johnson, this new documentary screening recognizes Arrington as one of Atlanta’s most significant political leaders. Lunch will be served. Register at bit.ly/3wRV1aF.
More details can be found at DeKalbLibrary.org.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
The Latest