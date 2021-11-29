DeKalb launches inspection of water valves, fire hydrants

DeKalb officials have launched a two-year endeavor to inspect tens of thousands of water valves and fire hydrants throughout the county.
The project, which started Monday, is aimed at assessing “the condition and functionality of the DeKalb County water distribution system.” A total of 55,000 water valves and 20,000 fire hydrants will be examined.
WACHS Water Services has been contracted to complete the work on behalf of the county.
The project is part of DeKalb’s $2.4 billion Capital Improvement Program, which includes efforts to address county’s sewer and water infrastructure.
The county is under a new federal consent decree mandating repairs to the long-neglected sewer system, and DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond has said the water system is “facing a major crisis and the potential of a catastrophic collapse” unless significant improvements are made in the coming years.
