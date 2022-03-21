DeKalb judge allows lawsuit over film studio land swap to proceed

The lawsuit, meanwhile, claims the county lacked the authority to complete the swap. An attorney for the environmental groups has called it “an unlawful conversion of public park land to private uses and a waste of taxpayer money.”

The suit asks a Judge Hydrick to void the deal, which was finalized in late January 2021, and issue an injunction to prevent further construction on the parkland.

Hydrick has not ruled on those issues. Her latest order simply allows the lawsuit to move forward.

“The Court is satisfied that Plaintiffs have raised sufficient questions regarding the legitimacy and legal effect of the land conveyance, that if adjudged to be true, would permit the Court to grant an injunction,” she wrote.