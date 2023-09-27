DeKalb is second best in nation for cybersecurity

DeKalb County Government has won national recognition for the innovative use of technology, including enhancement of cybersecurity.

In the 19th annual Digital Counties Survey, DeKalb ranked second - along with Gwinnett County at seventh and Cobb at ninth - by the Center for Digital Government and the National Association of Counties (NACo) among 88 counties with a population of 500,000 to 999,999.

“On behalf of the Board of Commissioners and the citizens of DeKalb County, congratulations to the Department of Innovation and Technology, under the leadership of John Matelski, for improving services and protecting the county from cyber threats year after year,” said DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond.

Since 2017, DeKalb County has been recognized annually in the top 10 counties nationally.

Over the past year, DeKalb County has enhanced its technology services in several ways, including:

establishment of a 24-hour cybersecurity operations center.

expansion of its cloud-first strategy for most departments.

rolling out multifactor authentication requirements for all employees.

View more details at tinyurl.com/6rp446y3.