DeKalb hosting pre-Christmas food giveaway this weekend

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

DeKalb County will host its next big food giveaway just in time for Christmas.

The county and local faith leaders will distribute a total of 5,000 boxes of food across eight different locations on Saturday. Packages will include a 10-pound bags of chicken; a 20-pound box that includes fruits, vegetables and a dozen eggs; and cookies, juice boxes, cereal and candy canes.

“The rising cost of groceries will make it more difficult for families to put food on their tables during this holiday season,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said in a news release. “DeKalb County Government and our faith leaders are grateful for the opportunity to help provide some holiday joy to hardworking families.”

The event begins at 9 a.m. and food is handed out on a first-come, first-served basis at the following locations:

  • New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Road in Stonecrest
  • Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Road in Decatur
  • Shy Temple CME Church, 2030 Wesley Chapel Road in Decatur
  • Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Big Miller Grove Way in Stonecrest
  • Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Road in Stone Mountain
  • The Covenant Church, 1700 Corey Blvd. in Decatur
  • Saint Phillip AME, 240 Candler Road SE in Atlanta
  • Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Highway in Tucker

DeKalb County has held monthly events aimed at fighting food insecurity since May 2020. Officials said more than 100,000 boxes of food had been distributed.

Federal COVID-19 relief funds have been used to purchase the food.

Tyler Estep is a reporter covering DeKalb County, its government and its people. A Gwinnett County native and University of Georgia graduate, he has been with the AJC since 2015. He previously covered his home county and served stints on the paper's hyperlocal and breaking news teams.

