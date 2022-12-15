DeKalb hosting pre-Christmas food giveaway this weekend

The county and local faith leaders will distribute a total of 5,000 boxes of food across eight different locations on Saturday. Packages will include a 10-pound bags of chicken; a 20-pound box that includes fruits, vegetables and a dozen eggs; and cookies, juice boxes, cereal and candy canes.

“The rising cost of groceries will make it more difficult for families to put food on their tables during this holiday season,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said in a news release. “DeKalb County Government and our faith leaders are grateful for the opportunity to help provide some holiday joy to hardworking families.”