UGA's Smart: 'We've got complete control of our program'
DeKalb History Center’s Prom Night is March 24

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

The DeKalb History Center will present “A Historic Prom Night to Remember” for its annual spring fling from 7-10 p.m. March 24 in the Historic DeKalb Courthouse, 101 E. Court Square, Decatur.

Costs are $30 for DHC members or $40 for nonmembers.

Included are an open bar, bites from caterers, games, a silent auction, a costume contest, dancing and a photo booth.

The event will begin with the annual meeting where DHC board officers and directors will be elected into office.

All decades of prom attire are welcome.

Tickets are available at bit.ly/3ZfaRIZ.

Carolyn Cunningham
