DeKalb History Center marks 75th anniversary

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
48 minutes ago

For its 75th anniversary, DeKalb History Center officials are hoping to raise enough money to install a new display case.

The goal is $10,000, with donations about $2,000 shy of that goal.

Since 1947, the DHC has been dedicated to collecting, preserving and sharing the history of DeKalb County, including the wide-ranging stories of the people and places that have made the county what it is today, according to a DHC statement.

To be in the lobby of the Historic DeKalb Courthouse, 101 E. Court Square, Decatur, the new display case will double DHC’s space to showcase highly focused “mini exhibits,” featuring artifacts and archival materials from DHC collections.

To support fundraising efforts of the DHC, visit bit.ly/3VApOm9.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
