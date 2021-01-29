DeKalb History Center hosts family genealogy panel

DeKalb’s rich history has so much to do with the African-American families that have worked, educated, served, entertained, and loved the community that the DeKalb History Center’s 13th Annual Black History Month program will focus on celebrating the Black families that shaped DeKalb’s and Atlanta’s history from Reconstruction to the present, according to a press release.
Residents who have a burning desire to discover their family heritage are encouraged to join the organization for its 13th Annual Black History Month program. The celebration will center around the power of African-American genealogy. The program will start with a musical selection that will set the celebratory mood. Then, presenters will engage the audience with interactive genealogy presentations, and breakout sessions, including riveting stories about some of DeKalb and Atlanta’s oldest African American families.
A great panel will lead the event and present fascinating information that will make the audience reflect, be inspired, and take action.
The virtual event is 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11. It will be LIVE via Zoom.(The Zoom link will be sent via email before the event.)
Tickets are $10 for members and $15 for non-members.
Register: dekalbhistory.org