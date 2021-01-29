DeKalb History Center hosts family genealogy panel

Residents who have a burning desire to discover their family heritage are encouraged to join the organization for its 13th Annual Black History Month program. The celebration will center around the power of African-American genealogy. The program will start with a musical selection that will set the celebratory mood. Then, presenters will engage the audience with interactive genealogy presentations, and breakout sessions, including riveting stories about some of DeKalb and Atlanta’s oldest African American families.

A great panel will lead the event and present fascinating information that will make the audience reflect, be inspired, and take action.