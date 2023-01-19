DeKalb History Center hosting 3 programs soon

To start the new year, the DeKalb History Center will host a variety of programs at the Historic DeKalb Courthouse, 101 E. Court Square, Decatur.
They include:
- Lunch and Learn: A.S. Turner and Sons: noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 24. Learn about the 120-year history of this funeral home. Cy Hume, A.S. Turner’s president and general manager, will speak on the 120-year history of A.S. Turner, with its current home on North Decatur Road in Decatur. Free. DeKalbHistory.org/programs/lunch-and-learn-as-turner-and-sons.
- Archives Research Workshop: 2-4 p.m. Jan. 31. Learn tips and tricks to help identify images within your collection. DHC member exclusive is $10 each for seven participants. DeKalbHistory.org/programs/archive-research-101-identifying-images.
- Black History Month Celebration: Black Church Music - A Soul-Stirring History: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 9. Including a catered lunch, tickets of $40 or $50 may be purchased at DeKalb-history-center.square.site/product/DHCBlackhistorymonth/313.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest