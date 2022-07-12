ajc logo
DeKalb History Center events set for July

Walking tours are being hosted by the DeKalb History Center on July 12 and 13. (Courtesy of DeKalb History Center)

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
24 minutes ago

The DeKalb History Center is holding two walking tours this week.

The Decatur Architecture Walking Tour is at 7 p.m. July 12, meeting in the lobby of the DeKalb History Center, 101 E. Court Square, Decatur.

Stops will include residential, commercial and institutional buildings.

Each stop will be followed by a detailed account of the interior design, architectural elements and associated history.

Tickets are $5 for members and $12.50 for nonmembers.

For tickets, visit bit.ly/3MHW8PX.

More walking tours are scheduled for 9-10:30 a.m. and 7-8:30 p.m. July 13 in the Leila Ross Wilburn and MAK Historic District in Decatur.

Wilburn was a female architect.

Tickets also are $5 for members and $12.50 for nonmembers.

More dates will be Aug. 18 and 6 p.m. Sept. 20 for walking tours in the Leila Ross Wilburn and MAK Historic District.

For tickets, go to bit.ly/3Aipodk.

Online recordings of the Leila Ross Wilburn and MAK Historic District tour are available for $2 per member or $4 per nonmember at bit.ly/3aaeVG8.

