DeKalb History Center events set for July

The DeKalb History Center is holding two walking tours this week.
The Decatur Architecture Walking Tour is at 7 p.m. July 12, meeting in the lobby of the DeKalb History Center, 101 E. Court Square, Decatur.
Stops will include residential, commercial and institutional buildings.
Each stop will be followed by a detailed account of the interior design, architectural elements and associated history.
Tickets are $5 for members and $12.50 for nonmembers.
For tickets, visit bit.ly/3MHW8PX.
More walking tours are scheduled for 9-10:30 a.m. and 7-8:30 p.m. July 13 in the Leila Ross Wilburn and MAK Historic District in Decatur.
Wilburn was a female architect.
Tickets also are $5 for members and $12.50 for nonmembers.
More dates will be Aug. 18 and 6 p.m. Sept. 20 for walking tours in the Leila Ross Wilburn and MAK Historic District.
For tickets, go to bit.ly/3Aipodk.
Online recordings of the Leila Ross Wilburn and MAK Historic District tour are available for $2 per member or $4 per nonmember at bit.ly/3aaeVG8.
