DeKalb COVID-19 screening site closed Thursday

DeKalb County Board of Health’s Greenforest testing site will be closed Thursday. CONTRIBUTED
DeKalb County | 1 hour ago
By Juanita Love for the AJC

Due to a previously scheduled church event, the DeKalb County Board of Health will temporarily close its Greenforest Community Baptist Church COVID-19 testing site, located at 3250 Rainbow Dr. in Decatur, on Thursday, Aug. 6, according to a press release.

Operations will resume 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7 at the cite.

During this temporary closure, four other COVID-19 testing sites operated by the DeKalb County Board of Health will be open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.:

• Beulah Missionary Baptist Church 2340 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur, Ga. 30034

• Former K-Mart Store Parking Lot (at I-285 and Buford Hwy.) 5597 Buford Hwy. NE, Doraville, Ga. 30340

• Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church 1879 Glenwood Ave. SE, Atlanta, Ga. 30316

• Salem Bible Church 5460 Hillandale Dr., Stonecrest, Ga. 30058

COVID-19 testing is free. A driver’s license or identification card is not required, however registration in advance is strongly encouraged.

Information: dekalbhealth.net or (404) 294-3700, Option 1.

