DeKalb County Schools superintendent shares updates on school progress, new rules

Volunteers/Visitors: “Out of an abundance of caution and due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, we will continue the visitor protocol that was in place for the 2020-2021 school year. Visitors and volunteers will not be permitted in buildings until further notice. We will continue to monitor conditions and data provided by the Department of Public Health, the DeKalb County Board of Health and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It is our sincere hope that conditions will improve, and we will be able to reopen our doors and benefit from the value that our committed volunteers add to our schools and centers.”

Readiness Response Guide: For the health and safety of our staff and students, the district created a Readiness Response Guide that includes an overview of DCSD’s Communication Protocol. Decisions will be made in collaboration with the CDC, Georgia Department of Public Health, DeKalb County Board of Health and the COVID-19 Response Team. As health information changes over time, this guide will be updated as necessary.