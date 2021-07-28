ajc logo
DeKalb County restaurant inspection scores

DeKalb County
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
49 minutes ago

DeKalb County

Avellino’s Wood Fire Pizzeria, 1328 Windsor Parkway, Atlanta. 99/A

China Buffet, 2887 N. Decatur Road, Decatur. 80/B

Fellini’s Pizza, 333 Commerce Drive, Decatur. 80/B

International Roti House, 3703 Covington Highway, Decatur. 82/B

Moe’s Southwest Grill, 4030 Lavista Road, Tucker. 87/B

