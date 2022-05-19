ajc logo
DeKalb County pools will indeed open on Memorial Day weekend

DeKalb pool hours will be modified through Labor Day, Sept. 5.

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Praise be, y’all.

DeKalb County’s public pools — all six of ‘em, plus the splash pad at Exchange Park — will open on Memorial Day weekend.

Such things have been a little fluid in previous pandemic years, leaving some swim-crazy citizens sweating. But on Wednesday, officials confirmed the most excellent aquatic news: the countywide pool party begins Saturday, May 28.

Admission is $3 for adults; $2 for kiddos 3-18; and free for anyone younger than that.

The weekly schedules are a little wonky, so pay attention.

Closed on Mondays, but open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday:

  • Gresham Pool, 3113 Gresham Road in Atlanta
  • Kittredge Pool, 2535 North Druid Hill Road in Atlanta
  • Lithonia Pool, 2501 Park Drive in Lithonia

Closed on Tuesdays, but open between noon and 6 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday through Saturday, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday:

  • Medlock Pool, 874 Gaylemont Circle in Decatur
  • Midway Pool, 3181 Midway Road in Decatur
  • Tobie Grant Pool, 644 Parkdale Drive in Scottdale

The Exchange Splash Pad (2771 Columbia Drive in Decatur) is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday through Saturday. It’s open from noon to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Sundays.

