DeKalb County pools will indeed open on Memorial Day weekend

Praise be, y’all.
DeKalb County’s public pools — all six of ‘em, plus the splash pad at Exchange Park — will open on Memorial Day weekend.
Such things have been a little fluid in previous pandemic years, leaving some swim-crazy citizens sweating. But on Wednesday, officials confirmed the most excellent aquatic news: the countywide pool party begins Saturday, May 28.
Admission is $3 for adults; $2 for kiddos 3-18; and free for anyone younger than that.
The weekly schedules are a little wonky, so pay attention.
Closed on Mondays, but open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday:
- Gresham Pool, 3113 Gresham Road in Atlanta
- Kittredge Pool, 2535 North Druid Hill Road in Atlanta
- Lithonia Pool, 2501 Park Drive in Lithonia
Closed on Tuesdays, but open between noon and 6 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday through Saturday, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday:
- Medlock Pool, 874 Gaylemont Circle in Decatur
- Midway Pool, 3181 Midway Road in Decatur
- Tobie Grant Pool, 644 Parkdale Drive in Scottdale
The Exchange Splash Pad (2771 Columbia Drive in Decatur) is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday through Saturday. It’s open from noon to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Sundays.
About the Author