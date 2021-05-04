ajc logo
X

DeKalb County moves forward on John Lewis commemorative project

DeKalb County recently updated residents on the progress of a commemorative project honoring U.S. Rep. John Lewis, who died in 2020. (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS)
DeKalb County recently updated residents on the progress of a commemorative project honoring U.S. Rep. John Lewis, who died in 2020. (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

DeKalb County | 46 minutes ago
By Juanita Love for the AJC

Twenty-four artists from around the world want to create an artistic piece to honor the life and legacy of the late Congressman John Robert Lewis, according to a press release.

Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson recently provided updates on the John Lewis Commemorative Tribute Project.

In December 2020, DeKalb County’s Purchasing Department issued a request for vendor qualifications for artists interested participating in the Lewis Commemorative Project. The task force selection committee will review the 24 submissions and announce its selection.

“The task force has launched its website and is now accepting donations for this monumental project honoring Congressman Lewis,” Commissioner Davis Johnson said.

Members of the public who wish to support the commemorative project honoring Congressman Lewis can visit www.johnlewistribute.com to make their tax-deductible contribution.

Michael Collins, a senior advisor to Vice President Kamala Harris and Congressman Lewis’ former chief of staff, joined the task force as an advisor in March.

“After serving Congressman John Lewis as his chief of staff for over 20 years, it is now an honor to advise the Commemorative Task Force on the most fitting way to honor his legacy,” Collins said.

Information: www.johnlewistribute.com

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top