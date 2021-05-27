DeKalb County commissioner launches COVID-19 public awareness campaign about masks, vaccines

As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention begin to relax mask policies for outdoors and those who have been vaccinated, DeKalb County Commissioner Robert Patrick is reminding residents that precautions still need to be taken, according to a press release.
Although the number of COVID-19 cases are on the decline, there are hot spots in several zip codes in and around District 1, he stressed.
As one the most diverse districts in DeKalb County, many residents of District 1 are still very hesitant of receiving the vaccine and are not adhering to CDC guidelines. With summer months quickly approaching, people are eager to return to a sense of normalcy including engaging in activities with large crowds. To reach vulnerable communities, Commissioner Patrick has enlisted trusted community leaders to help reach constituents with diverse backgrounds and languages to help to stop the spread of COVID-19 in District 1 campaign.
The purpose of the ‘Be D1 To Stop COVID-19’ public awareness campaign is to demonstrate that everyone plays a role in eliminating the virus. It will feature billboards, posters in MARTA stations and bus shelters in targeted zip codes. Each poster will have specific call-to-action messages in various languages with community leaders such as Lily Pabian of We Love BuHi and Santiago Marquez of the Latin American Association. Depending on the messaging, some will be featured with a mask and some without. The campaign will also include an informational website, direct action COVID-19 responses, and community engagements throughout the summer.
Information: BeD1.net.