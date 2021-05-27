DeKalb County commissioner launches COVID-19 public awareness campaign about masks, vaccines

Although the number of COVID-19 cases are on the decline, there are hot spots in several zip codes in and around District 1, he stressed.

As one the most diverse districts in DeKalb County, many residents of District 1 are still very hesitant of receiving the vaccine and are not adhering to CDC guidelines. With summer months quickly approaching, people are eager to return to a sense of normalcy including engaging in activities with large crowds. To reach vulnerable communities, Commissioner Patrick has enlisted trusted community leaders to help reach constituents with diverse backgrounds and languages to help to stop the spread of COVID-19 in District 1 campaign.