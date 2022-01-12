DeKalb city to spend $100K to give at-home COVID-19 tests to residents

The Clarkston City Council approved $100,000 in funding for the test kit program at its Tuesday meeting. The effort mirrors a similar program by DeKalb, which distributed 5,000 at-home test kits in late December.

Mayor Beverly Burks told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the extra access to test kits will help slow the rapid spread of COVID-19′s omicron variant, which led to long lines at mass testing facilities throughout metro Atlanta during late December and early January.