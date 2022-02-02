DeKalb city plans to reopen City Hall after omicron uptick

While City Hall remains closed, city meetings will remain on virtual platforms. Public works employees are also working with staggered crews at a lower capacity. Residents are asked to move their garbage containers to the curb by 7 a.m. daily, since back-door sanitation collection is suspended.

Multiple other DeKalb County cities followed in Avondale Estates’ footsteps by taking new COVID-19 precautions at the end of 2021.

Dunwoody gave itself the ability to hold virtual meetings via a local emergency ordinance, but the city has continued with in-person meetings. Brookhaven shifted to virtual meetings in early January, and the city has an emergency ordinance set to expire at the end of February. Clarkston also closed its buildings to the public and its meetings have remained virtual since early January.

Other cities, such as Stone Mountain and Stonecrest, have remained virtual since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.