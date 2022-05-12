DeKalb board chooses new ethics officer

Explore Allegations of racial bias spark disarray at DeKalb ethics office

If and when Murphy is ultimately hired, she’ll be taking over a sometimes contentious position in an often contentious office.

Stacey Kalberman, who had served as DeKalb’s ethics officer since the board of ethics’ inception in 2016, stepped down in February, shortly before her six-year term was set to expire. She had been leading a newly reconstituted board that’s still trying to find its footing after nearly three years in legal and legislative limbo — a period that included some state lawmakers attempting to eliminate her position altogether.

And while Kalberman has denied the allegations and said her departure was wholly unrelated, she also left amid a colleague’s allegations of discrimination and retaliation.

Deputy ethics officer LaTonya Nix Wiley accused Kalberman of harboring a “negative bias toward Black people” and stonewalling her after she filed complaints.

Wiley is currently on paid administrative leave pending an investigation, which appears set to launch soon.

Board members did not discuss the specifics publicly. But after coming out of an executive session Thursday night, the board voted to hire the McFadden Davis law firm as an “independent counsel to conduct an independent investigation” into personnel matters they had discussed during the closed door portion of the meeting.

Murphy currently lives in Ohio but, if hired, will have to move to DeKalb County within six months. She said Thursday she has family and friends in Georgia and the Atlanta area — and would look forward to the warmer weather.

Ethics board member Bill Clark said hiring someone from out of state could have other benefits, too.

“She doesn’t have biases, she’s not tied in to somebody who may be involved with misconduct,” Clark said. “She’s gonna come at it with an open look, and she’s gonna call a ball a ball and a strike a strike.”