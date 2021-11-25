DeKalb asks for parks & rec views on Dec. 9

An online meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Dec. 9 by the DeKalb County Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs to present a 10-year Comprehensive Parks and Recreation Master Plan.
This meeting will provide guidance for future county park improvements and program development.
Via Zoom, the community is invited to participate and offer input regarding the master plan at 646-558-8656 or bit.ly/3HTI0Bu.
The meeting ID is 839 9115 5585, and the passcode is 829774.
To access the 10-year Comprehensive Parks and Recreation Master Plan, visit the department’s homepage at dekalbcountyga.gov/parks on Dec. 10.
Information: LaShanda Davis, public relations specialist for DeKalb Parks, at 404-710-6331 or lsdavis@dekalbcountyga.gov
